Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

