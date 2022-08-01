Davis R M Inc. Sells 295 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $64.97 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

