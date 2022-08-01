Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $289.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,581,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,435,297 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

