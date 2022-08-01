DeepOnion Price Up 11% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $560.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,705,123 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

