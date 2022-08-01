Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,682.79.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,935.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,954.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,157.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

