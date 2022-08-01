Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,662 ($80.27) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.10) and a one year high of GBX 6,800 ($81.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,229.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,116.10. The stock has a market cap of £47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,476.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.80%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

