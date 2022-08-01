Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of ETR NEM traded up €3.52 ($3.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €65.00 ($66.33). 180,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €52.80 ($53.88) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

