Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.73) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.55) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.38. The firm has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 646.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

