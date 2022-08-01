Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.73) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.55) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.38. The firm has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 646.36.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.