Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €178.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($188.78) to €193.00 ($196.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.51.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.