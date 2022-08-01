Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($53.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 3.8 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile



Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

