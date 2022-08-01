Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 30th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Brands Group stock. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares during the quarter. Digital Brands Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Norwest Venture Partners XII LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP owned approximately 5.74% of Digital Brands Group worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

