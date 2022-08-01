Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.34-$0.35 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPS opened at $20.07 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

