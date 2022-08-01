disBalancer (DDOS) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $945,573.39 and $157,604.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,293,917 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
