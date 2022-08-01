DocGo (DCGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCGO opened at $7.73 on Monday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 63.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 142,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 279.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

