DogeCash (DOGEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $674.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $283,755.26 and $674.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00149714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008668 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,898,181 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

