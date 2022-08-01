DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $58,199.21 and $28.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00443175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.65 or 0.02092256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00277435 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

