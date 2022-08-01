DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $58.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. DT Midstream has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $59.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

