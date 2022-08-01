Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Realty

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.