Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Achieves $61.58 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00132891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.