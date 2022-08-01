Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,319.66 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,319.66 and $35,639.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

