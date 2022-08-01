EarnX Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the US dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

