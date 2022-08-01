Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

ETN stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.