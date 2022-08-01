Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $49,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $165.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

