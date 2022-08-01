Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ecovyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $321,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

