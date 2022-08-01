eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Byrnes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,818 shares in the company, valued at $149,647.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Byrnes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,350 and have sold 188,937 shares valued at $241,776. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

EFTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.