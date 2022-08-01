EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

