EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 559 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

