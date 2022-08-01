Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.33 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $3.33 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

