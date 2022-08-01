eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHTH stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $198.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 754.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

