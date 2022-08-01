Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,315,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10.

On Friday, May 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,096. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

