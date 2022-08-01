Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $917,349.95 and approximately $7,572.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00043586 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,608,720 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.