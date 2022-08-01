Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

