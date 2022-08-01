Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Emles Luxury Goods ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emles Luxury Goods ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUXE. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF by 702.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.