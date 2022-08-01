Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.44.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. Empire has a twelve month low of C$36.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

