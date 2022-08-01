Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

