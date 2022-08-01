Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. 15,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,458. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

