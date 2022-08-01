Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

