Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €20.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.20 ($20.61) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($19.90) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Engie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Engie stock opened at €12.06 ($12.31) on Monday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($15.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.20.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

