Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Down 35.6% in July

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Enochian Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,027,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,273,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,184,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENOB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,933. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

