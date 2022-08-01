Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Up 2.1%

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18). Approximately 63,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 72,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Enteq Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.39. The company has a market cap of £10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

