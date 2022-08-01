EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.32. 484,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

