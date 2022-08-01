EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 2,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,765,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,041,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

