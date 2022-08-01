Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Etchart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

