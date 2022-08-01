Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.46. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

