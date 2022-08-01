Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESTA opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,192,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,043,952.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

