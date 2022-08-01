Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.16

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 19622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronav by 50.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 171,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.