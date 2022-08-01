EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Down 29.4% in July

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 11.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.50 and a 200-day moving average of 11.21. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.10. The company had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.73.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

