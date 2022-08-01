Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.71. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 334 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,514,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expro Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

