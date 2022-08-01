F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.44 million.

F5 Stock Down 0.7 %

FFIV traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.24. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,151. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.36.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,020. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.