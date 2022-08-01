Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBGGF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $15.03 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

